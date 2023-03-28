Morgan Co. Commissioners Presented Plaque For Being Supporters of Agriculture

The Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau presented the Morgan County Commissioners with a plaque this morning in honor of the county passing a resolution to be supporters of the local farm bureau and in recognition of local agriculture.

On March 6th, the Commissioners, in honor of National Ag Month, passed the resolution in support of the 693 farms in Morgan County that generate more than $880 million in total sales and account for approximately 25% of the taxable land value in the county.

Cass-Morgan Farm Bureau Board President Dale Hadden presented the commissioners a complimentary plaque for the passage of the resolution: “We appreciate the county commissioners getting together and supporting the ag resolution. With that, we got for the county a plaque for you to hang up on the wall here in the courthouse.”

Several other area farm bureaus have presented similar resolutions all across the state this month. The National Agricultural Statistical Service announced last week that Illinois was the number one state in the nation in soybean production and number two in corn. Morgan County landed in the top 10 in both categories statewide, with the county’s soybean production landing in the top 10 localities for soybean production in the nation.