Morgan Co Commissioners urges Proactive response to Data Centers

By Gary Scott on March 24, 2026 at 10:01am

One of the Morgan County commissioners is urging the board to be proactive with proposed data centers.

Commissioner Michael Woods offered a proposed resolution at yesterday morning’s board meeting that would established a 12 month study and review period.

Woods is hoping to avoid the situation that Sangamon County has found itself involved in. There is a proposed data center on the western edge of the county, butting up against Morgan County.

The centers require a lot of water and power.

Dr. Woods says Morgan County has to be ready, because it’s not if, but when.

He says it’s only a matter of time before someone wants to locate a Data Center here. Woods says the Data Center came up on Sangamon County suddenly, and he doesn’t want that to happen here.

Woods believes the Morgan County board has the ability to conduct the review before acting.

He thinks because these proposals are so new, now is the time for Morgan County to set up its own review process.

Woods resolution will need a legal review before it’s offered to the board. He would like to see the board take action at it’s May 4th meeting.