Morgan Co. Coroner Announces Identity of Sunday Morning Death

Morgan County Coroner Marcy Patterson has released the name of the decedent from the Sunday morning death on the Prairieland Heritage Museum grounds.

58 year old Edwina Teubener of Jacksonville was found unconscious and not breathing on the grounds of the Prairieland Heritage Museum near the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and Tendick Street. The caller reported that citizens who were on the scene when the woman was found had begun performing CPR. A short time later Teubener was pronounced deceased.

Details surrounding the incident have not been released by police. 48-year-old Michael O. Bailey of South Jacksonville has been arrested as the lone suspect in the case. Bailey was taken into custody on charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failing to report it; concealment of a homicidal death; aggravated reckless driving; and, driving under the influence of alcohol. He is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.

The South Jacksonville Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Morgan County Coroner’s Office continue their investigation into the events.