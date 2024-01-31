Morgan Co. Deputy Awarded For Saving Pedestrian’s Life in August

A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy has been awarded for saving a man’s life last Fall after he was hit by a truck.

Deputy Landon Hart has been presented with the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police’s Life Saving Award. On August 17th, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Interstate 72 south of Jacksonville after a tractor-trailer had struck a pedestrian who was walking in the traffic lane. When Hart arrived at the scene, he saw a bleeding man lying in the highway median, with the semi driver standing next to the victim.

Hart examined the victim and found that he was bleeding from several injuries, including a ruptured artery, and was quickly losing large amounts of blood. Hart immediately applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg, saving the victim’s life. Emergency services personnel arrived shortly thereafter and attended to the victim before transporting him to a local hospital.

Hart was presented the award recently in a brief ceremony led by Illinois FOP State Lodge Vice Chair Jerry Lieb.