Morgan Co. Deputy Forces Collision After Driver of a Vehicle Experiences Medical Emergency

A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy had to forcibly create a car collision yesterday on Jacksonville’s west end.

The deputy forcibly controlled the crash around 3:30 yesterday afternoon on a car traveling southbound near the 1200 block of Sandusky Road due to the motorist experiencing an unknown medical episode.

Deputies had received a report of the unresponsive male motorist just minutes beforehand. Sheriff Mike Carmody told the Journal Courier that the deputy followed the vehicle to get in the proper position to forcibly stop the car. After the collision, the deputy found the car to be locked and had to force entry.

LifeStar EMS, Jacksonville Fire Department, and Jacksonville Police responded to the scene, where medical assistance was given before the unnamed driver was transported to an area hospital.

The condition of the driver, the driver’s identity, and a full report of the officer-involved crash are not currently available. Carmody told the Journal Courier that a final report on the incident will be issued by the Illinois State Police since a sheriff’s deputy was involved in the incident.