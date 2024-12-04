Morgan Co. Elected Officials Sworn In Monday

Morgan County officials were officially sworn on Monday afternoon after last month’s General Election.

Incumbents Circuit Clerk Jennifer Bonjean, State’s Attorney Gray Noll, and Coroner Marcy Patterson all took the oath of office along with newly elected commissioner Donny “Racer” Wood. Circuit Judge Chris Reif presided over the oath.

Wood says he’s ready to get to work in his new position for Morgan County: “It feels pretty humbling to be sworn in. I worked pretty hard the last year or so on the campaign. I’ve got some big shoes to fill with Mrs. [Ginny] Fanning. She’s done a great job. I hope to live up to her expectations and the people of Morgan County.”

Wood says that he’s going to dive right in on working on the budget, and keeping with the precedent of staying fiscally responsible: “The first thing is that we keep the budget on an even keel and keep it balanced. I’d like to see some more zoning for housing to possibly get some more help on that issue. Just in general, get my feet wet and get some groundwork on it. I’m here to learn. It’s going to be a learning process. I’m going to put my best foot forward, and we’ll go from there.”

Wood says he was surprised to learn that the state has so much regulation and burdensome red tape on county governments in the way local governments conduct business and take on local issues: “A lot of times we’re just the barer of bad news on some things.” He’s been in attendance for the commissioners’ meetings the last several months and feels that the whole board of commissioners have a lot to learn and to learn from each other on various issues. Chair Mike Wankel is now the longest tenured commissioner, having been sworn in January 2022.

Wood says sometimes the challenges that arise for elected officials present as opportunities and he looks forward to beginning his term in office. The new board of commissioners will have their first meeting on Monday, December 9th.