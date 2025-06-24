Morgan Co. Emergency Management Still Regrouping After Last Week’s Severe Weather Outbreak

The Morgan County Emergency Management Office is still gauging its response to the Wednesday, June 18 series of tornadoes that hit in and around the Jacksonville area.

Morgan County ESDA Coordinator Phil McCarty says his office and city officials had lengthy meetings on Monday afternoon discussing the response to and the aftermath of the storms in the city. He says there are a lot of lessons to be learned from this particular event.

McCarty says the city and Morgan County ESDA has been in contact with officials from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency. He says they were on the ground for the initial response last week.

The tornadoes hit the City of Jacksonville almost 14 years to the day of the Town Brook Flood of June 2011. Mayor Andy Ezard likened the severe weather outbreak last week to that catastrophic event that crippled the city for several days. McCarty thanked the city’s department heads for coordination, communication and action last week. He says he’s still trying to gather some of the greater lessons learned from the entire event.