Morgan Co. Fair Announces 2022 Grandstand Line Up

The Morgan County Fair announced their 2022 Grandstand line up in a special kickoff event on Saturday.

Country musician Cody Johnson is returning to headline the Saturday night of the fair after his concert was canceled last year due Johnson contracting a lingering, severe sinus infection. Opening act for Johnson will be fellow country singer-songwriter Drew Parker.

The Friday night headliner will be Walker Hayes. Hayes will have viral TikTok sensation Cooper Alan as the opening act. Tickets will be available starting March 18th through the Morgan County Fair website. The fair will run July 6-11, with the concerts being held on Friday, July 8th and Saturday, July 9th.

The Morgan County Fair will also be hosting “Homegrown: Farm-to-Table Entertainment” this Saturday, March 5th starting at 6PM at the 4-H Building. Proceeds of this dinner are to benefit youth programs, scholarships, and events of the Morgan County Fair.