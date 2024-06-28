Morgan Co. Fair Officials Warn of Scam Sites For Grandstand Tickets

Morgan County Fair officials say there are only two ways to legitimately get your tickets for the upcoming grand stand concerts in two weeks.

Fair officials have already warned about a fake Event page circulation on Facebook with a false link to purchase tickets.

Morgan County Fair Board President Gary Hadden says there is only two ways to get them and both are through official county fair venues: “We have a couple different options. One – you can always do everything. Obviously, we’ve got our website that you can pull from. Our main source for that is called etix – that is where our platforms all feed to. Those are legit tickets. They are not from scalpers and so forth, so you won’t get charged extra. Obviously, with credit cards, we all know there are fees that are involved so that’s the downside of buying online. The other way to buy is that you can come directly to our Fair Office. You can go right in there during business hours and pay cash and write a check, so forth, and you won’t have any fees involved in that transaction. If you are local and want to go that route, head on in there. Those are the two options for you to get tickets.”

Hadden says the other two unique things about Morgan County Fair concerts is that it has always been free to park for the shows, and if you pre-purchase tickets for the shows, you don’t have to pay gate entry fees. Pre-purchasing your tickets will save you the $5 gate admission fee.

For more information, visit themorgancountyfair.com, find the official Fair Page on Facebook, call 217-245-6800, or visit the Fair Board office at 110 North Westgate Avenue.

Tickets are still available for Sara Evans and Mitchell Tenpenny on Friday, July 12th and for Brantley Gilbert with opener Matt Shuster on Saturday, July 13th.