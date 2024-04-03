Morgan Co. Fair Pageant Has Additional Incentives This Year

Registration for the 2024 Morgan County Fair Pageant opened on Monday.

Applications and prerequisites can be found on the Morgan County Fair Pageant Facebook Page or picked up by contacting Pageant Manager Gracie Holt at 217-370-9177.

Miss Illinois County Fair Queen and reigning Miss Morgan County Natalie Evans says that there are some extra incentives for the pageant this year: “In the past, the Morgan County Fair Queen has been awarded a $1,000 scholarship. This year, we are so fortunate to be able to bump that up to a $2,000 scholarship. In addition to this, our first runner-up will receive a $750 scholarship, and the second runner-up will receive a $500 scholarship. The pageant system has provided me with so many opportunities, and I know it can be the same for you.”

Queen, Jr. Miss, and Princess are limited to the first 15 applicants. Completed applications can be sent to the Morgan County Fair Pageant at 1626 Old US Highway 67, Jacksonville, Illinois 62650.

An informational meeting about the pageant will be held on April 28th. Times and locations are to be announced at a later date.