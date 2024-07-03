Morgan Co. Fair Talent Competition Seeking Entries

The Morgan County Fair is taking entries for the 2024 Talent Contest. The competition is Tuesday, July 9th at 5pm prior to the Morgan County Fair Queen pageant.

The contest is held in the Morgan County Fairground grandstand. All genres of talent are welcome including, but not limited to, dance, vocal and instrumental. The Junior Division is for 14 yrs old and younger and the Senior Division is for 15 to 21 year olds. You do not have to be a resident of Morgan County to enter.

It’s a $10 gate fee for both the talent contest and pageant. Doors open at 4:30pm.

Cash prizes of $100 – $15 and trophies sponsored by The Farmers State Bank and Trust Company are awarded for 1st – 5th Place in both divisions. There is no entry fee for talent contestants. Contest rules can be found on the Fair’s website at www.themorgancountyfair.com. To enter or if you have questions email morgancotalent@hotmail.com or call and leave a message at the Fair Office. Entries are due by 9am on Tuesday, July 9th.