Morgan Co GOP Hosting Lt Gov Candidates’ Forum

By Harold Smith on February 24, 2026 at 9:46am

Voters will have an opportunity tonight (Tues., Feb. 24) to meeting the Republican candidates for Illinois Lieutenant Governor.

The Morgan County Republican Club is calling tonight’s session The Pathway to Victory: Illinois Republican Lieutenant Governor Candidate Forum.

On hand for the forum will be Lieutenant Governor candidates Aaron Del Mar, who’s running with Darren Bailey, Ted Dabrowski’s running mate Dr. Carrie Mendoza, Dr. Robert Renteria, running with James Mendrick and Rick Heidner’s running mate Christina Neitzke-Troike.

The candidate forum starts tonight at 6 at the Twisted Tree Music Hall at 1061 East Morton.

There will be light refreshments and there’s no charge to attend.

The Primary Election is Tuesday, March 17th. Early voting is underway now.

For more information on tonight’s Republican Lieutenant Governor candidate forum, contact Ryan Zipprich at 217-602-1696.