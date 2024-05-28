Morgan Co. Property Tax Bills Out

By Benjamin Cox on May 28, 2024 at 3:04pm

Property tax bills should begin to arrive in mailboxes for Morgan County residents within the next few days.

Treasurer Crystal Myers says tax bills went out last week: “We mailed them out on Friday, May 24th. The first property tax installment is due June 24th and the second installment is due September 13th. Mobile home property taxes are due on July 24th.”

Tax payments can be made online at morgancounty-il.com through the Treasurer Department’s web page here, and at all local banks except for U.S. Bank locations.

Payments can also be dropped off in the drop box at the north door of the courthouse or you can take them to the Treasurer’s Office during business hours 8:30AM-4:30PM Monday through Friday.

For more information or questions, call the Treasurer’s Office at 217-243-4311 or email treasurer@morgancounty-il.com.