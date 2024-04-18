Morgan Co. Property Tax Multiplier Set

The Morgan County property tax multiplier has been set by the state.

The equalization factor, often called the “Multiplier” is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties due to overlapping taxing bodies, as required by law. If there was no equalization among counties, substantial inequities among taxpayers with comparable properties would result.

Morgan County’s multiplier will remain the same as last year’s multiplier, set at 1.

The equalization factor is determined annually for each county by comparing the price of individual properties sold over the past three years to the assessed value placed on those properties by the county supervisor of assessments/county assessor.

A change in the equalization factor does not mean total property tax bills will increase or decrease. Tax bills are determined by local taxing bodies when they request money each year to provide services to local citizens. If the amount requested by local taxing districts is not greater than the amount received in the previous year, then total property taxes will not increase even if assessments increase.

The assessed value of an individual property determines what portion of the tax burden a specific taxpayer will assume. That individual’s portion of tax responsibility is not changed by the multiplier.