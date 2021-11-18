Morgan Co. Republicans Seeking Nominees For Open County Board Seat

The Morgan County Republican Party has put forth their official call to fill the Morgan Count Commissioner seat left open after the passing of Bill Meier.

Republican Party Chairman Steve Hardin issued a press release yesterday evening saying that the Republican Central Committee is scheduled to meet later this month to select a nominee to fill Meier’s position through December 2022. Since Meier was a Republican, the nominee must also be a registered Republican.

Hardin says the nominee will also be recommended to be the Republican candidate for Commissioner in the upcoming election cycle.

Persons interested in being considered by the Republican Central Committee, if they have not already, should immediately, no later than next Wednesday, November 24th contact Steve Hardin by phone call at 217-370-5746.