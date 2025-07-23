Morgan Co Test Positive for West Nile Virus

Jason Miller, Environmental Health Inspector for Morgan County Health Department has confirmed a batch of mosquitoes has tested positive for West Nile Virus Wednesday in Jacksonville.

West Nile Virus is a vector-borne disease transmitted through the bite of a Culex species mosquito, commonly called a house mosquito, that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Most people infected with West Nile Virus will not show any symptoms; however, in rare cases, severe illness or even death, can occur.

People older than 60 and individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness from West Nile Virus. Miller says if you feel flu like symptoms to see a doctor right away and to stay safe, remember the three R’s- reduce, repel, and report.

Reduce your chances of getting bit. Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings. Try to keep doors and windows shut. Eliminate, or refresh each week, all sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other containers.

Repel mosquitoes when outdoors. Wear shoes and socks, long pants and a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt, and apply an EPA-registered insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR 3535, para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone according to label instructions. Consult a physician before using repellents on infants.

Report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, abandoned pools, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes

MCHD will continue surveillance of West Nile Virus via testing of mosquito batches and Environmental Health staff will also increase larviciding to help reduce the number of areas where mosquitoes can breed.