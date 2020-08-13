Morgan Confirms 15th Death, Cases Continue to Surge in Cass, Morgan

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of 24 additional cases of COVID-19. The 349th – 353rd cases include a male in his teens, a male in his 20’s, a male in his 30’s and two females in their 30’s, all isolating at home.

The 354th – 359th cases are residents at Facility Outbreak #2, Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and include 1 female in her 70’s, 3 females in their 80’s, 1 female in her 90’s and one female in her 100’s. The 360th – 372nd cases are inmates at Facility Outbreak #4, Jacksonville Correctional Center.

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office in conjunction with the Morgan County Office of Emergency Management and the Morgan County Department of Public Health is confirming one additional death of persons with COVID-19. The 15th case, an 84 year old female, died at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation on August 12th.

Morgan County now has a total 372 confirmed cases with 15 deaths attributed to the virus. To date 197 have been released from restrictions.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed seven new cases of Covid-19 in Cass County today. The positive cases include two females in their teens, a male in his 20’s, two females in their 20’s, a male in his 30’s, and a female in her 30’s.

Three of the positive cases are part of an outbreak at a long-term care facility. The positive cases have been notified and instructed to isolate at home.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 249. The total number recovered is 194, with eleven deceased, and one person from Cass County remains hospitalized.

The Greene County Health Department received confirmation of one new case of COVID-19 late Wednesday night. Greene now has a total of 67 confirmed cases, with 47 remaining active and 20 having recovered.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,834 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 24 additional confirmed death.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 200,427 cases, including 7,696 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 46,006 specimens tested for a total of 3,235,807. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from August 6 – August 12 is down one percentage point 4.0%.