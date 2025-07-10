Morgan County 200th Trivia

By Gary Scott on July 10, 2025 at 6:32am

The Morgan County fair will offer a bit of trivia fun tonight.

The event is described as Bicentennial Trivia, and follows the city’s 200th birthday bash in the Pavilion, starting at 6 tonight. Trivia will begin about 6:30.

Morgan County fair board president Gary Hadden says he reached out to local historian Greg Olsen to get the questions.

He developed questions not only about Jacksonville’s history, both recent and previous century, but also Morgan County, and random categories like movies.

Hadden says donations will be accepted for the Morgan County Fair Scholarship fund, but there is no formal charge.

He says the contest will run about an hour or so.

Hadden says it will be straightforward, and simple, with each player and team given dry erase boards to write their answers. No prizes will be given out and he’s trusting the honesty of the players.

Silver Lake will perform 80s rock music in the Pavilion after the contest.