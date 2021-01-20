Morgan County Begins Next Round of Vaccine Distribution Thursday

By Jeremy Coumbes on January 20, 2021 at 11:46am

The next round of COVID vaccinations in Morgan County will begin tomorrow.

The Morgan County Health Department will be hosting a closed point of distribution for the COVID-19 vaccine at the Morgan County Fairgrounds Thursday.

The closed distribution is for only those individuals who have pre-registered and been scheduled by the Morgan County Health Department.

Morgan County Health Department officials say anyone who has not yet registered will not be given a vaccination. There will be no walk-up appointments made at the site.

Registration for Morgan County residents age 75 and older is currently underway. Call 217-479-1817 to register for the next distribution.