Morgan County Board and battery and data storage

By Gary Scott on May 11, 2026 at 5:25am

The Morgan County board will look at regulations for solar, data and battery storage today, two weeks after the board settled on a six month review process for data center regulation.

The board will also set salaries for elected officials, including a seat on the board, and set the salary for the sheriff.

The board will be asked to appoint Pat Bonjean to the Alexander Water District board.

Commissioners will establish an intergovernmental agreement with the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority.

And, there is a memorandum of understanding between SG Chapin PV, LLC and the county.

The meeting starts at 9 this morning at the Morgan County courthouse.