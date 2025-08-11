Morgan County Board-Bridge Plans

By Gary Scott on August 11, 2025 at 6:15am

It’s back to bridge work for the Morgan County board this morning.

Commissioners will consider engineering agreements for four bridge replacement projects.

The board will be asked to consider the purchase of property at 340 West State. That’s the site of Memorial Behavioral Health Center.

Commissioners will look at a one day liquor license for Hamilton’s Catering for October 18th and 25th.

And, the board will be asked to appoint Blake Roderick to the Mid America Intermodal Authority Port District board, and Mary Anna Gosnell to the West Central Mass Transit Board.

This morning’s meeting begins at 9.