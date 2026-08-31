Morgan County Board Considers Budget

By Gary Scott on August 31, 2026 at 1:26am

It’s budget time for the Morgan County board this morning.

The board will meet on the final day of the month to act on the fiscal year 2027 budget.

The board will also look at a one day liquor license for the Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce for September 17th..the Steak Fry.

Commissioners will also set civil fees and criminal and traffic assessments for the circuit clerk’s office.

And, there will be a resolution for delinquent tax payments.

The meeting starts at 9 this morning in the commissioner’s office at the courthouse.