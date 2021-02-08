Morgan County Board looks at Squad Car purchase This Morning

By Gary Scott on February 8, 2021 at 6:00am

The Morgan County board will be asked to buy a new squad car for the Morgan County sheriff’s department this morning.

Sheriff Mike Carmody has made the request of the commissioners. The request typically is part of a planned purchase program throughout the budget year.

The board will also be asked to approve payroll, and hear a finance report from the treasurer’s office.

This morning’s meeting begins at 9 at the Morgan County courthouse. A virtual link to the meeting can be found on the Morgan County website.