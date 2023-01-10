Morgan County Board Seeking New Animal Control Administrator

The Morgan County Commissioners recognized a pair of public servants Monday.

Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning noted during comments in Monday morning’s board meeting the recent appointment of Morgan County State’s Attorney Gray Noll as President of the Illinois State’s Attorneys Association.

“Morgan County is certainly very proud of Gray Noll and the service he’s done for our county and very pleased to see that he’s being recognized statewide and placed into this position of leadership with the State’s Attorneys Association.” Noll has been the Morgan County State’s Attorney since his appointment in 2016.

Fanning also announced during the meeting that the administrator of the Morgan County Animal Control is stepping down after many years of service. “We received Dr. Jay Hudson’s resignation at the end of the year. He has served Morgan County for over 28 years as the administrator at our animal control center. We certainly appreciate his service and wish him well as he continues his veterinary service.”

Fanning says the County Board is now actively looking for someone to take over the role. “By state statute, we found out that it doesn’t necessarily be a veterinarian. So right now the staff out there is maintaining the services that we’ve always had and we will find someone to oversee those as administrator.”

Fanning says anyone interested in the Animal Control Administrator position should contact the Morgan County Commissioners for more information.