Morgan County Budget Hearings Set To Begin Next Week

The Morgan County Commissioners are ready for budget talks to begin.

Morgan County Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning says that the county’s budget is available in the County Clerk’s Office for inspection by the public: “Our preliminary budget is on file over at the County Clerk’s Office. We will have a meeting on Monday [August] 30th to approve our budget for Fiscal Year 2022. Negotiations continue to take place with [the county’s] three unions.”

The budget hearing will take place at 9AM next Monday on the first floor of the Morgan County Courthouse in the Commissioners Office. Teleconference options will also be available.