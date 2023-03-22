Morgan County Circuit Clerk to Retire at Month’s End

The Morgan County Circuit Clerk is calling it a career. Circuit Clerk Amy Sipes announced her retirement on Wednesday she will be retiring at the end of the month.

Sipes has been Circuit Clerk in Morgan County since her election to office in 2016. According to a report by the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Sipes said she was fortunate to have been trained under two very good circuit clerks ahead of her election to the office.

Sipes was hired in 1996 by then Circuit Clerk Barb Baker. She later served as deputy clerk under Circuit Clerk Theresa Lonergan. In total, Sipes has worked in the Circuit Clerk’s Office for 26 years.

Her last day on the job will be on Friday, March 31st, capped off by a reception to honor her that day from 2:30 to 4:00 pm on the first floor of the courthouse. A replacement for Sipes has not been announced as of press time.