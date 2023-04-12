Morgan County Clean-Up Day Set for May 6

Morgan County residents will have a place to dispose of some of their spring cleaning clutter the first weekend in May.
The Morgan County Commissioner Board announced this morning that a Morgan County Clean Up Day will be held on Saturday, May 6th.
Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning says the event is open to all Morgan County residents. “People can drop off their materials out at the transfer facility on State Highway 104. If you are a resident of Morgan County, you’re able to drop off certain materials that they have specified that are accepted. You’ll just need to show your ID as proof of residence.”
Items accepted on clean-up day include:
Municipal solid waste
Yard waste- no plastic bags. Containerized or in paper bags only.
Grass Clippings
Leaves
Recyclables:
Cardboard
Paper & Newsprint
Aluminum Cans
Plastics
Metals
Not acceptable materials include:
Hazardous Waste
Contaminated Soils
Car & Truck Batteries
Tree & Brush Cuttings
Appliances
Asbestos
Tires
E-Waste
TVs
Construction and Demolition Debris
The Morgan County Clean Up Day will run from 8 am to noon on Saturday, May 6th at the GFL transfer facility located at 2263 State Highway 104 just east of Jacksonville.