Morgan County Clerk Asking Residents to Check Voter Registration Cards

The Morgan County Clerk updated the County Board on the process of sending out new voter registration cards ahead of the 2024 election this week.

During the County Commissioner’s meeting Tuesday morning, County Clerk Jill Waggener said the process of mailing the new cards is going well. By the time all cards are mailed out, the Clerk’s Office will have sent more than 22,000 cards to Morgan County residents.

Waggener says a large number of cards have been mailed so far, and when you receive your card, make sure the information is correct. “Jacksonville precincts one through twelve have been sent out to people who are registered to vote in those precincts, along with South Jacksonville and I do believe a couple of the county precincts.

With that being said, when you receive yours, if there is a misspelled name or address, or if you receive one for a child who no longer lives here in Morgan County please call us so we can instruct you on what to do or bring the card in if you are in the downtown area.”

Waggener says to contact her office if you’ve received a card for a previous resident or someone who has passed away that may have slipped through the system checks.

She says the process is more of a marathon than a sprint, but the finish line for having all of the cards sent out is in sight. “I’m hoping by the end of the month. We usually print one or two precincts at a time and then we get those folded, stamped, and sent out. But with only four of us doing that it is going to take us a little while.”

In other business, the County Commissioners approved payables in the amount of $81,963.32.

Commissioner Chair Ginny Fanning noted the amount was higher than normal due to the county making the quarterly payment to the Regional Office of Education, and GTSI for work completed for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.