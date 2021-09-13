Morgan County Closes FY 2020

The Morgan County Commissioners met in regular sessions this morning, bringing an end to FY 2021.

Final payables for FY 2021 totaling $48,149.56 were approved during a brief Commissioners meeting this morning. Chairwoman Ginny Fanning said during the meeting, a portion of those funds are going back into the community.

“Part of that for the fiscal year includes our general assistance, they have yearly donations. So they give $10,000 budgeted each year for MCS, $5,000 for the Prairie Council on Aging, and $5,000 to West Central Mass Transit. Those were all included at the close of the fiscal year 2021.”

FY 2022 beginning bills were also approved paid for the amount of $30,554.86. Included in the amount was an annual general assistance contribution to the Jacksonville Food Center of $12,000.

Commissioner Brad Zeller thanked the efforts made by the Morgan County Clerk’s and Treasurer’s Offices to close out bills for the previous year and getting the new cycle started in a quick fashion.

In other business, the commissioners approved a resolution to purchase a new tractor and boom mower for the Morgan County Highway Department. Director Matt Coultas says the new unit will replace a 2011 tractor that has over 6,000 hours on it.

He says the brush tractor gets some of the most use of any of the highway department’s equipment. Coultas also informed the Commissioners that the county’s oil and chip program has been completed for the season, and he expects final pavement marker placement will be completed by mid-week.