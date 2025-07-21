Morgan County Commissioners approve contractor for 4 bridge replacements

By Benjamin Cox on July 21, 2025 at 3:38pm

The Morgan County Commissioners approved the contractor for four upcoming bridge replacements in the county this morning.

County Contractors of Quincy received three of the four projects.

The first bridge will be located at Stevenson Road south of Prairie College Road for County Contractors at $366,186.

The second bridge is located at Wheeler Road north of Ring Road and will also be County Contractors with a bid of $499,995.50.

The third bridge is also to County Contractors located at Arcadia Road north of Literberry-Triopia Road for a bid of $356,095.40.

The fourth bridge, located at Woods Lane south of McKean Road was awarded to Yamnitz & Associates of Fieldon for a bid of $515,183.92.

Morgan County Highway Department Director Matt Coultas says the timeline for the projects is dependent on materials: “Contractors will submit proposed schedules once they have necessary materials available to complete projects at each location. The County Highway Department has received necessary shop drawings for deck beam designs, and those material suppliers can now proceed with manufacturing. Steel availability will probably be the driving force for start dates.”