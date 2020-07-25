Morgan County Commissioners Making Extra Preparation For Apex Application Public Hearing

The Morgan County Commissioners are making early preparations for the upcoming public hearing on the Lincoln Land Wind Project application. The public hearing is scheduled for August 11th at the Morgan County Courthouse in the main courtroom.

Commissioner Chairman Brad Zeller says that he and Dusty Douglas are currently in talks about getting digital teleconferencing infrastructure in place so as many that want to attend can participate amidst COVID-19 restrictions: “We’ve been talking to our tech support to get everything lined up, because we want as many people as possible to be able to attend and we want as many people as possible to be able to watch or listen via Zoom. We are going to try to accommodate as many people as possible.”

Zeller says they may have to set up 1 to 2 auxiliary rooms to the main courtroom in case more than the allowed capacity decides to show up for the hearing in person. He says they don’t want to deter anyone from entering their opinions on the record: “We will try to encourage written testimony that will all be documented or call in testimony from people if they are pro or con to the project. We want people to be able to get their statements in that would alleviate some of the congestion if they are just coming for a simple ‘I’m in favor’ or a simple ‘I don’t believe in it.’ We don’t want to deter anyone that really has a lot to say about the project that’s pro or con.”

The public hearing has been tentatively scheduled for Tuesday, August 11th at 5:30PM.