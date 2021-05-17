Morgan County Commissioners Meet Today

By Benjamin Cox on May 17, 2021 at 7:14am

The Morgan County Commissioners will have finances and seek to approve a letter to send to the Governor and General Assembly this morning.

The commissioners will hear bills and monthly payroll and also look at a resolution to accept delinquent taxes.

The commissioners will also hear a resolution for one-day liquor licenses for Hamilton’s Catering for the dates of June 5th, 12th, and 19th.

The commissioners are also looking to approve a letter to send to the Governor and General Assembly to voice opposition to Senate Bill 1602, which would strip local governments’ abilities to pass and create their own zoning ordinances when it concerns wind farms.

The meeting will begin at 9 o’clock this morning at the Morgan County Courthouse. To attend remotely, dial 1-701—802-5482 with access code 166442.