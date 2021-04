By Jeremy Coumbes on April 19, 2021 at 7:56am

The Morgan County Commissioners have a light agenda for this morning’s meeting.

The commissioners will hear any reports submitted from committees, staff and consultants. Approve payroll and any bills due, and give consideration to a contract with Stratus Networks for internet phone service for a period of five years.

The meeting will begin at 9:00 am in the Commissioners Office in the Morgan County Courthouse.

To access the meeting remotely, Dial-in number: 1-701-802-5482

Access Code: 166442