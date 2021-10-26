Morgan County Confirms 123rd COVID Death

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of another COVID-19 death from last week. The death reported was a female in her 60s at an area hospital on Wednesday. There have now been 123 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.

Overall, Morgan County Health Officials reported 28 new cases over the weekend yesterday. Outbreaks continue to be registered at Aperion Care, which is now up to 15 cases, the Jacksonville Prison at 31 cases, which hasn’t reported a new case since October 14th, and DD Homes, which has held steady at 3 cases for over a week.

Cass County Health officials announced only 1 new case yesterday from over the weekend. The active case count in Cass County is 13, with 2 of those hospitalized.

The Scott County Health Department reported 2 new cases over the week yesterday. There are currently 3 cases active in Scott.