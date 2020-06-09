Morgan County Confirms Eight New Cases of COVID, Cass One, While Schuyler Announces All Current Cases Recovered.

Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of eight additional positive cases of COVID-19.

The cases include a female in her 50’s, a female in her 30’s, a male in his 30’s, a female in her 20’s, a female in her 30’s, a male in his 20’s, a male in his 40’s who are all isolated and recovering in their homes, and one male in his 60’s who is isolated in a hospital.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Cass County.

The patient is a male in his 20s. He is currently isolated at home.

Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 75. The total number recovered is at 71. There is currently one active case hospitalized.

The Schuyler County Health Department announced today all 13 cases of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county have now recovered.

Recovered is defined by the CDC as resolution of fever without fever reducing medications for three days. Improvement of respiratory symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms have appeared.

Schuyler County Health Department Officials are asking residents to remain vigilant about keeping germs from spreading, including the use of facial coverings, six foot social distancing, and staying home when sick.

Residents are also advised to call their primary healthcare provider if experiencing unmanageable symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 797 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 95 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 129,212 cases, including 6,018 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 20,309 specimens for a total of 1,079,182.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 2 –June 8 is 4%.