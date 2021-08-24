Morgan County Continues Steady Climb in COVID-19 Cases

The Morgan County Health Department numbers show that the uptick in cases locally is on par with other counties in the area.

In their weekly press release, 109 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the last week, bringing the total number of active cases to 215, with 16 of those currently hospitalized.

One-third of those cases are in age groups under 40 years of age.

Of the current outbreaks listed in Morgan County, 6 remain active at Heritage Health, 10 are active at Nestle, 4 are active at Cedarhurst, and 16 cases are attached to Wal-Mart in Jacksonville.

A severe uptick in cases in the county can be traced back to the week of June 28th.