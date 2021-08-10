Morgan County Continues To Be Area of High COVID-19 Transmission

The Morgan County Health Department announced a large jump in COVID-19 cases from the previous week.

99 cases were reported for the week ending Sunday, August 8th. The case ranges from infants all the way up to persons in their 80s. It’s a 28-case jump from last week’s reported 71 cases.

The Health Department also received notification of two additional deaths attributed to the virus over the past week. Currently, there are 95 active cases with 6 of those hospitalized.

According to currently listed outbreaks in the county, Jacksonville Skilled Nursing & Rehab currently has 14 staff and 37 residents positive for COVID-19. The Jacksonville Wal-Mart currently has 10 staff positive for the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s current vaccination data, Morgan County has 42.32% of the population fully vaccinated.