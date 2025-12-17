Morgan County Court Dispositions for Dec. 16

A Jacksonville man was sentenced to local jail time on Tuesday. Joshua K. Forsyth, 37, of New Berlin pleaded guilty to a single count of Class 3 felony retail theft under $300 on November 4 in Morgan County Circuit Court. Forsyth was arrested by Jacksonville Police at Wal-Mart after loss prevention employees told police he and a female accomplice had removed items from the store. Forsyth was sentenced to 30 days in the Morgan County Jail with credit for 5 days served. The sentence was stayed until January 9, according to court records. Forsyth was also sentenced to 6 months of conditional discharge and fined $200.





