Morgan County COVID Deaths up to 109 After Three Additional Confirmed

Three additional deaths due to COVID were confirmed over the past week in Morgan County.

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of the death of two males in their 90’s at a hospital and one male in his 50’s at an area nursing home.

The deaths bring the total number attributed to the virus in Morgan County to 109. The Health Department also received confirmation of an additional 39 cases of the virus last week from all ages groups including one infant.

Currently, there are 49 active cases in Morgan County with two people hospitalized. According to this afternoon’s announcement, there are now 34 residents at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab who have the virus, along with 13 staff members.

The Morgan County Health Department will be distributing COVID vaccinations on Wednesday from 10 am to 1 pm. Vaccinations are also available at Walgreens and Walmart in Jacksonville.