Morgan County Covid Numbers Decline Slightly Over the Weekend

Morgan County’s COVID-19 numbers took a step in the right direction over the weekend.

25 new cases were reported today since the Morgan County Health Department’s previous report on Friday. The majority of cases are in age groups 20 and below.

There remains 93 active cases in the county with 11 currently hospitalized. Of the recently reported outbreaks, 4 employees and 3 residents remain positive at Heritage Health; 10 employees are positive at Nestle; 2 employees and 2 residents are at Cedarhurst; and 16 cases remain positive at Wal-Mart.

The total of new cases over the last week was 79, that’s 30 cases down from a previous high of 109 two weeks ago.