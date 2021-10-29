Morgan County Covid Numbers Going Up Again

Morgan County Covid-19 numbers are ticking back up after a decline in the middle of this month.

Nine new cases were reported today by the Morgan County Health Department, including 7 new cases attributed to the outbreak at Jacksonville Correctional Facility. These are the first new cases the facility has reported since October 14th. Currently, 5 of the current active cases in the county are hospitalized.

The Cass County Health Department reported just 14 new cases of Covid-19 over the week. There are currently 11 active cases in Cass, with just 1 individual hospitalized. Cass County Health Officials say that since May, 83% of new reported positives in the county were in unvaccinated individuals.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 14,616 new confirmed and probable cases of Covid-19 cases over the last week, including 183 additional deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity rate is 2.2%.