Morgan County COVID Testing Site Ending

By Benjamin Cox on June 2, 2021 at 5:43pm

The Morgan County Health Department COVID-19 Testing Site is closing Saturday.

The Health Department says that the site is closing due to a decrease in demand for services, and that services will end as of June 5.

Individuals who are sick are encouraged to stay home and contact their primary care physician.

Both Insured and Uninsured Persons without a medical provider may call SIU School of Medicine’s COVID Hotline at 217-545-5100. For a list of alternate COVID-19 testing sites, visit http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing.