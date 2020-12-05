Morgan County Death Toll Now 55 as Cases Continue in West Central IL

The Morgan County Health Department has reported one more death Friday from COVID-19. The Health Department announced a female in her 90s passed away at a long-term care facility today from complications from the virus. The Health Department also received confirmation of 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Morgan County’s active case count is now at 373, with 22 people hospitalized, and 636 under quarantine. The new death, brings Morgan County’s overall COVID-related death toll to 55.

23 new cases were confirmed in Cass County, with health department officials reporting all are due to community spread and not associated with with any long term care facility. Cass now has 210 active cases with 3 currently hospitalized. To date there have been 24 deaths attributed to the virus in Cass County.

Greene County reported 11 new cases yesterday bringing the total of active cases to 135. Greene has had 35 residents whose deaths were attributed to the virus.

Pike County Health officials announced 10 new cases of COVID-19. Pike County now has 127 active cases with 14 being hospitalized.

The Brown County Public Health Department is reporting 6 new cases of COVID-19 today. Currently, there are 75 active cases in Brown County, with all cases isolating at home.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 10,526 new positive cases of COVID-19, along 148 additional deaths. There are currently over 5,400 people around the state in the hospital with the virus, with over 1,100 in intensive care units. The seven-day rolling statewide positivity rate dropped a tenth of a percentage point to 10.3%.