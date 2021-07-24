Morgan County Deputies Respond to Separate Roll Over Crashes Friday

Chapin Police and Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single-vehicle roll-over accident yesterday afternoon.

At approximately 1:20 pm a driver called to report his vehicle had rolled over on Hacker Road approximately a half-mile north of Baldwin road.

The driver reported that his vehicle was a Freightliner service truck and was leaking gas, oil, and diesel fuel.

According to police reports, the driver’s spouse transported him to Passavant Area Hospital with minor injuries. Bills Towing of Jacksonville recovered the vehicle from the scene.

Illinois State Police District 9, Ashland Fire Department, and Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash with personal injury on Illinois Route 123 at Berea Road in Morgan County at approximately 10 PM Friday.

Both Northbound and Southbound lanes were closed for approx. 1 hour during the crash investigation and clean-up. No further details have been released at this time. WLDS has requested information from the Illinois State Police in regards to details.