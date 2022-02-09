Morgan County Ends Drive-Thru Covid Testing

The access to Covid-19 testing in Morgan County is changing. The Morgan County Health Department has announced that Covid testing has ended at the Jacksonville Memorial Hospital drive-thru lab.

According to the announcement, the closure is due to a lack of demand for testing at the site. Morgan County Health officials say anyone who is experiencing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 should isolate themselves immediately and contact their primary care physician or medical provider.

They are also advising that at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits are widely available at local retailers. Households may also submit a one-time request for no-cost at-home testing kits online at www.covidtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

Testing services are also available at both local pharmacies and independent testing facilities. For more information on Covid testing, visit the Morgan County Health Department’s website at www.morganhd.com/covid-19/covid-19-testing