Morgan County Fair Announces Ticket Refund Options

Morgan County Fair Goers who would like a refund for their Cody Johnson ticket now have a means to do so.

The Fair Board announced on social media today that there are 2 ways of getting a refund for your ticket. If you purchased your ticket online, instructions on getting a refund should have been received via email from Etix with the original tickets. If you have problems with that process or questions, the Fair Board says to call 1-800-514-3489 or visit etix.com slash support.

If you purchased tickets in person, the fair board asks you to return to the venue of purchase with tickets in hand to receive a refund.

The deadline to receive a refund is Noon on Tuesday. Johnson was replaced by Kip Moore earlier this week after Johnson was placed on vocal rest for three weeks. Original ticket holders can use their tickets to get in to see Moore on Friday, July 9th.