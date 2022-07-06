Morgan County Fair Crowns Talent Winners; Pageant Queens To Beat the Heat

Twenty-eight young ladies and dozens of others beat the heat last night to be crowned last night for the Morgan County Fair Talent Competition and Pageant. Several exhibitors also got blue ribbons in the heat yesterday on the first official day of the fair.

Winners in last night’s talent competition:

Junior Division winner with a dance routine was Jaycee Bates of Jacksonville. Bates did double duty, going on to compete in the Jr. Miss Competition.

Senior Division winners with a dance routine were Leah & Kolby Huffman.

Winners of the Morgan County Fair Pageant were:

Princess: Emma Evans daughter of Cody & Nikki Evans of Franklin.

Jr. Miss: Abigail White daughter of Lucas & Jennifer White of Jacksonville

Queen: Chloe Birdsell daughter of Jacob & Shanna Birdsell of Murrayville

A full list of the winners can be found on the Morgan County Fair Facebook Page.

The second day of the fair has the Elderly Brothers performing at 8PM in the Pavillion.

The Rodeo is the feature entertainment tonight in the Grandstand. Tickets are still available. Mutton Bustin’ kicks things off at 6PM.