Morgan County Garden Club Plant Sale Returns in April

The Morgan County Garden Club’s Annual Plant Sale is Continuing this year.

All gardeners are invited to the Morgan County Garden Club Perennial Plant Sale on Tuesday, April 20, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Prairie Land Heritage Museum Building at the corner of West Michigan and Lincoln Avenue in South Jacksonville. Plant Sale Chairmen, Anita Moody says local garden club members will be selling perennials from their gardens.

She says shoppers may select from hundreds of perennials including shrubs, daylilies, coneflowers, herbs, chives, bee balm, hosta, iris, sedum, ferns, yarrow, columbine, astilbe, coreopsis, phlox, daisies, rudbeckia, lily-of-the-valley, grasses, berries, bulbs, ground covers, and more… A few house plants and garden items will also be sold.

Anyone attending the Plant Sale is asked to note that due to COVID restrictions, mask-wearing will be required and social distancing will be practiced. A limited number of shoppers will be permitted in the building at one time.

On Saturday, May 8 from 9:00 a.m. to noon there will be a second plant sale featuring warmer weather plants at the same location. Contact Plant Sale Chairmen, Anita Moody, at 815-871-4980 for more information.