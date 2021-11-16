Morgan County Has Best Gas Prices in West Central IL Today

Morgan County continues to be the exception to the rule on gas prices.

Morgan County continues to remain well under the state average and now the national average for a gallon of gas this week. Today, Morgan County is coming in at an average at $3.35 a gallon. Locally, in Jacksonville, prices still remain volatile from station to station ranging from $3.35 to $3.47 a gallon.

Elsewhere in the region, Springfield saw a slight drop to $3.46 a gallon, down a nickel from last week. Sangamon County is at $3.45 overall. Heading west, Scott County is also 12 cents higher than Morgan County at $3.47 a gallon. Nationally, the average sits at $3.41 a gallon.

AAA says that he ongoing tight supply of crude oil will likely keep gas prices fluctuating, instead of dropping, for some time. According to recent data from the Energy Information Administration, gas stocks slipped and demand went down last week. However, oil prices are currently topping $80 a barrel contributing to the high prices.

In comparison to last year, gas prices hovered just over $2 a gallon.