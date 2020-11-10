Morgan County HD Learns of Second Eating Establishment With a COVID Exposure

The Morgan County Heath Department announced a second COVID-19 exposure in an eating establishment today.

An employee at K’s Creek Golf Club and Kitchen 63 Restaurant worked this past Saturday, November 7th became symptomatic with COVID-19 on Sunday, November 8th.

The announcement came just hours after the Morgan County Health Department announced this morning announced learning of an exposure of COVID at Norma’s North Star Cafe located downtown at 211 East Court Street in Jacksonville the previous weekend where an employee worked Saturday, October 31st through Monday November 2nd.

Morgan County Health officials are advising symptomatic individuals who visited K’s Creek and Kitchen 63 on Saturday, November 7th or Norma’s North Star Cafe on October 31st, through November 2nd, should isolate at home and contact your medical doctor or primary care provider. Symptomatic individuals who do not have a medical doctor or primary care provider may call the SIU COVID Hotline at 217-545-5100 to establish care.

COVID testing services are available through the Health Department Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9-1 pm and located at W. Morgan Street (behind the Health Department), and IDPH will be hosting a drive through testing site at the Morgan County Fairgrounds this Thursday from 9am to 5 pm.

Morgan County Health Department Communicable Disease Staff continues to perform contact tracing on all active cases of COVID-19.

Officials say to report a positive COVID test result or close contact with a confirmed COVID positive case, call the health department at 217-245-5111 or the COVID Contact Tracing Center at 312-777-1999 during normal business hours.